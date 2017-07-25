MEXICO CITY (AP) — An explosive device damaged a door at the headquarters of Mexico’s Roman Catholic Council of Bishops early Tuesday, church officials said, but there were no injuries.

In a statement the council said the device was left outside the building in Mexico City around 2 a.m. Video of the fiery blast shows it blowing the door open.

There was no immediate word on possible suspects or motive, and both the council and Mexican secular authorities were investigating.

The office is located in the northern part of the capital near the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe, one of the world’s most important Catholic shrines.

“Apparently this is not the first such incident to occur in this neighborhood of Mexico City,” read the statement, which was attributed to spokesman Armando Cavazos and appealed for patience in clarifying the matter.

Bishop Ramon Castro of the Cuernavaca diocese said via Twitter he believes the incident “reflects the situation in Mexico,” where homicide rates are on the rise amid a drug war that’s over a decade old.

There have been three murders of Catholic priests in Mexico so far this year, and 18 since 2013. Those included killings during robberies, extortions and kidnappings, where it was not clear if the clerics were targeted because of their religion.