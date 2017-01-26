CHICAGO (AP) — A daughter of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich is criticizing former President Barack Obama for not granting early release to her father, who’s serving prison time for corruption.
In an emotional letter, 20-year-old Amy Blagojevich called Obama “spineless” for not commuting her father’s sentence. Blagojevich’s wife, Patti, posted the letter on her Facebook page.
Blagojevich is in the fourth year of a 14-year sentence on corruption convictions, including for trying to sell Obama’s U.S. Senate seat after he became president.
The ex-governor petitioned Obama for a commutation, and both Amy and her sister wrote letters asking Obama to act.
Amy Blagojevich noted in the letter the emotional toll on her family over the past eight years. She lamented that Obama did and said nothing of Blagojevich’s ordeal during that time.
