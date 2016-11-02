PARKER, Kan. (AP) — A black candidate for sheriff in Linn County, Kansas, says one of his campaign signs was defaced with white lettering that said “KKK.”
LeRoy McConico, a Democrat, says he was surprised by the reference to the Ku Klux Klan on the sign. He has no idea who did it.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2fcz0wQ ) less than 1 percent of the county’s more than 9,000 residents are black. The county is in eastern Kansas on the Missouri border.
The sheriff’s office took a report about the incident. The FBI also confirmed Wednesday that it was aware of the vandalism but had no other comment.
Most Read Stories
- State Sen. Andy Hill dies of lung cancer
- Marshawn Lynch back in Seahawks' locker room --- but just to visit
- New email discovery raises question: What did Abedin know? WATCH
- 9th child hospitalized with mysterious, polio-like illness
- Huskies ranked No. 5 in season's first College Football Playoff rankings
McConico, the chief of police in Parker, Kansas, has worked in law enforcement for about 35 years. He’s lived in Linn County for 12 years.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.