The Associated Press

PARKER, Kan. (AP) — A black candidate for sheriff in Linn County, Kansas, says one of his campaign signs was defaced with white lettering that said “KKK.”

LeRoy McConico, a Democrat, says he was surprised by the reference to the Ku Klux Klan on the sign. He has no idea who did it.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2fcz0wQ ) less than 1 percent of the county’s more than 9,000 residents are black. The county is in eastern Kansas on the Missouri border.

The sheriff’s office took a report about the incident. The FBI also confirmed Wednesday that it was aware of the vandalism but had no other comment.

McConico, the chief of police in Parker, Kansas, has worked in law enforcement for about 35 years. He’s lived in Linn County for 12 years.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

