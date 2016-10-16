BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Boise State University’s president says a homecoming float dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement has been vandalized.
Bob Kustra released a statement early Sunday morning condemning both the vandals and the attempt to silence constitutionally protected free speech.
Kustra added that the school’s security team is investigating the issue, but he will also support students if they choose to report the vandalism to the police.
Details about the extent of the damage and when it occurred have not been released.
A spokesman for the university did not immediately return requests for comment.
