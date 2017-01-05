WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A pack of wolves in eastern Poland made a wrong choice of prey when it tried to attack a herd of bison, but was dismally chased away.

An online camera installed by state forestry authorities at a clearing in the Bialowieza forest caught the bison standing up for their own and charging the wolves on Wednesday.

In the footage, wolves are seen chasing some galloping bison into the clearing. The attackers retreat when more bison appear and engage them, tails raised in warning.

Bison are Europe’s largest endangered mammals. Over 1,500 of them live under protection in eastern and southern Poland.

Foresters installed the camera at a feeding site to allow the general public to observe bison and other scenes from animal life.

____

Bison webcam:

http://www.lasy.gov.pl/informacje/kampanie_i_akcje/zubryonline