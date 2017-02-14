JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. (AP) — Unusually deep snow in Grand Teton National Park has made life dangerous for bison lumbering on the park’s only plowed highway and for motorists traveling the route.

The bison weighing up to 2,000 pounds prefer using the road instead of struggling through 3 feet of snow that accumulated recently.

Park officials say one bison was killed last Saturday after it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Another bison reported hit by a vehicle in January was not found.

Cars that hit bison often suffer severe damage, risking injury to those inside.

Park officials recently escorted groups of bison along the road to make sure they would not get hit.

Snow has also been cleared by park plows to help the bison get to grazing areas without using the road.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com