WASHINGTON — When Congress returns to Washington on Tuesday after a monthlong summer recess, Americans may witness something rare and strange on Capitol Hill: a glimmer, ever so faint, of bipartisanship.

After eight months of legislative dysfunction and gridlock, Hurricane Harvey appears to have brought Republicans and Democrats together around the most basic of congressional duties: aiding Americans whose lives and homes have been wrecked by a natural disaster and keeping the government open.

With parts of Texas and Louisiana underwater, shelters overflowing and the search for survivors still underway, the two parties appear inclined to cooperate with each other on at least the first steps toward an emergency response that could eventually top $100 billion. The White House forwarded an initial $7.85 billion request Friday night.

President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the government over funding for a border wall, which dominated the discussion in Washington before the storm hit, is now “off the table,” said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. The debate over the wall, and how to pay for it, will almost certainly be delayed, as Congress wrestles, instead, with contentious must-pass measures to fund the federal government and raise the statutory borrowing limit.

“We’re going to spend time and energy building up flood walls,” said Jim Dyer, a Washington lobbyist and Republican who previously served as the staff director of the House Appropriations Committee. “We’re not going to be building up border walls.”

That is not to say Congress will be free of the usual fights over federal spending. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on “Fox News Sunday” that he and Trump want the hurricane aid tied to a measure increasing the debt limit. That contradicts a demand by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., and the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, who warned in an interview with The Washington Post last week that leaders should not try to attach the aid package to the debt-limit increase.

If lawmakers can reach détente on fiscal matters, the big question is whether that spirit of cooperation will spill over into bigger policy debates, like health care, taxes and immigration. That still seems like a longshot, but several bipartisan efforts are emerging.

With Trump threatening to undo former President Barack Obama’s program to allow young immigrants who came to this country illegally as children to stay and work, there is fresh impetus in the House to address the fate of the Dreamers in a bipartisan manner.

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., said last week that he would take the unusual step of filing a “discharge petition” to force a vote on a bill that would extend protections for such immigrants. If he can persuade a majority of the House — 218 members — to sign on, the House will be forced to vote.

“As long as I have Democrat support, I’ll have enough Republican support to pass it,” Coffman said. “It will be a rare day in Washington, but it’s important.”

In the Senate, Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., are convening hearings on how to shore up foundering health-insurance markets. Their work has the backing of a bipartisan group of governors, led by John Hickenlooper, D-Colo., and John Kasich, R-Ohio.

The Senate’s first order of business may be to take up a $632 billion defense-authorization bill, which passed the Armed Services Committee unanimously. There may be some sticking points over policy issues, including whether transgender members of the military who are already serving may continue to do so.

But, said Chip Unruh, a spokesman for Sen. Jack Reed of Rhode Island, the senior Democrat on the panel, “I think there’s certainly a lot of agreement on some pretty big-picture things.”

September will be an unusually busy period for lawmakers. Mnuchin has urged Congress to raise the debt limit by Sept. 29. And Congress needs to pass a spending measure by Oct. 1 to keep the government open.

Lawmakers must also provide funds for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and reauthorize the National Flood Insurance Program, which is facing a wave of claims from Harvey.

And if Republican leaders want to push through tax cuts — a high priority for Trump — lawmakers will need to adopt a budget resolution, which will include special instructions, known as “reconciliation” language, that would allow a tax overhaul to pass the Senate with a simple majority, rather than the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster.

“If anything comes out of this horrible, destructive hurricane, maybe it’s that people will realize that we have responsibilities, and the American people expect us to do our jobs,” Dent said. “I think the American people will grow increasingly tired and frustrated listening to the internecine procedural battles in Washington while people are being rescued from their rooftops.”

While there might be broad agreement that the government should help Harvey victims, the debate over the size and scope of the aid package could prove contentious.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, has called for $150 billion in federal aid, a sum that would eclipse that for Hurricane Katrina in 2005, which cost the federal government about $120 billion. She suggested that the number would eventually grow. “It’s a start,” she said.

But Republicans would almost certainly balk at such a huge sum being appropriated at once, and other lawmakers, including Dent, say it is far more likely that Congress will approve the aid in chunks.

Meanwhile, Texas Republicans like Sen. Ted Cruz are coming under fire from Democrats, as well as Republicans in the Northeast, for their opposition to a $50.5 billion aid package in 2013 for victims of Hurricane Sandy. Cruz and other conservatives have argued that the bill was laden with pork-barrel spending. Now they will be forced to eat a little legislative crow, said John Feehery, a Republican strategist who spent years as a top aide on Capitol Hill.

“For a bunch of Texans who didn’t know they cared about the federal government, they care now,” Feehery said. “I don’t think this is going to be a moment where Republicans and Democrats start singing ‘Kumbaya,’ but it’s a pretty big crisis, and Congress can’t just do nothing.”

Sheila Jackson Lee, whose district includes part of Houston, spent much of last week at the city’s convention center, which had been turned into an emergency shelter. She said she had spoken with Cruz, as well as with House Speaker Paul Ryan and Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader. All, she said, assured her that “there will be no sunshine between their commitment to helping this state.” On Sunday, Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, issued a joint statement calling for “bipartisan consensus” on hurricane aid and the debt limit.

With Trump urging lawmakers to pass a tax overhaul by the end of the year, there will be pressure on lawmakers to act quickly, said Judd Gregg, a Republican former senator from New Hampshire who was chairman of the Budget Committee when it handled an aid package for victims of Katrina. He said Republicans cannot run for re-election in 2018 without having some legislative accomplishments.

“My view is they are in a period of survival politics,” Gregg said. “They’ve failed in so many areas now that unless they do tax reform, they’re all going to be at risk of losing.”