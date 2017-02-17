BOSTON (AP) — Scientists examining caves in Mexico have found life trapped in crystals that could be 50,000 years old.
Penelope Boston, head of NASA’s Astrobiology Institute, on Friday announced the findings of bizarre and ancient microbes in caves in Nica, Mexico. Her team revived the dormant microbes and plans another genetic analysis of the find.
Boston says the creatures are like time machines and “super life.”
If confirmed, the discovery is yet another example of how microbes can survive in extremely harsh conditions on Earth.
Most Read Stories
- Richland florist discriminated against gay couple by refusing service, state Supreme Court rules
- I-90 reopens after mudslide trapped 13 vehicles VIEW
- You, not hubby, should tell his parents to lay off on the teasing | Dear Carolyn
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Seattle is close to breaking rain record for month
The Mexican cave system where the microbes were found is so beautiful yet hot that it got dueling nicknames of Fairyland and Hell.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.