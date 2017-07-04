WASHINGTON (AP) — A wildlife biologist says an injured bald eagle found in Washington is likely the male of a well-known pair that has nested for years near the D.C. police academy.
Biologist Dan Rauch with the District’s Department of Energy and Environment told The Washington Post on Monday that the eagle was not tagged. But he says its weight, talon size and the location where it was found mean the bird is likely Justice, whose mate is Liberty.
The bird was found lethargic and unable to fly Saturday after a heavy rain.
An examination didn’t find any obvious fractures or other signs of trauma. The bird will be taken to a center in Delaware for further examination and returned to Washington once it’s been cleared.
Most Read Stories
- Commentary: Sprint’s bowing to the cable guys, as it puts T-Mobile deal on hold, looks shortsighted
- Fourth of July 2017: Your guide to fireworks, parades and more in the Seattle area
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
- Man held on $3M bail in fatal shooting of wife during Uber ride in Queen Anne
- Microsoft announces global sales-force, marketing reorganization
___
Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com