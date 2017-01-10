Share story

The Associated Press

READING, Pa. (AP) — The biological mother of a 14-year-old Pennsylvania girl who authorities say was killed and dismembered by her adoptive mother says she trusted the system would give her child a “wonderful home” and she’s very angry.

Rose Hunsicker tells WFMZ-TV (http://bit.ly/2iYbcfG) she gave her daughter Grace Packer up for adoption in 2004.

She says she hadn’t spoken to her daughter since then but always imagined Grace was in a good home with a wonderful family.

She says she knows justice will be served.

Sara Packer and her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, are charged in Grace’s death.

Authorities say Grace was killed in July as part of a rape-murder fantasy the couple shared. Officials say they dismembered the body in October.

They haven’t entered pleas. But Sullivan says what he did “was wrong.”

