NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel wore a bright yellow Star of David on his black suit during an encore at Madison Square Garden.

Monday’s performance by “The Piano Man” came more than a week after a rally by neo-Nazis and other groups in Charlottesville, Virginia, ended in deadly violence against counterprotesters.

When asked about Joel’s attire, his spokeswoman on Tuesday quoted Edmund Burke: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Joel has said that he had many relatives die in the Holocaust.

Joel joined with Patti Smith on stage in taking a swipe at President Donald Trump’s administration. Photos of fired officials appeared on screen as Smith sang her hit, “Goodbye to You.”

Joel’s ex-wife Christie Brinkley and their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, attended the concert.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Joel’s fellow singer is Patti Smith, not Patty Smyth.