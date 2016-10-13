LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Billy Bush is defending the TV personality’s part in a lewd 2005 exchange with Donald Trump.
Marshall Grossman told The Hollywood Reporter that Bush would have been fired from his then-job with “Access Hollywood” if he’d been passive or told Trump to shut up.
Grossman noted Bush was a NBC Universal employee talking with NBC’s “The Apprentice” star.
The attorney, who was quoted by the trade paper online Thursday, declined comment when reached by phone.
Most Read Stories
- Here are the odds Saturday’s storm makes history in Western Washington
- Heavy rain, strong winds: 4-day stretch of storms on its way
- Stormy forecast: Thursday could be bad, but Saturday could be worse VIEW
- Women say Trump touched them inappropriately
- With Falcons staying in town, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson takes some special guests on his weekly hospital tour
Bush, who joined NBC News’ “Today” as a co-host in recent months, was suspended after the tape became public last week. NBC is said to be privately negotiating his exit.
Both NBC and “Access Hollywood” declined to comment on the report. A publicist for Bush didn’t immediately respond when asked for comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.