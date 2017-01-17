CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Fierce debate is expected in New Hampshire over a bill that would require sexual assault victims to corroborate their testimony if the defendant has no prior related convictions.
Lawmakers will hold a hearing Tuesday on the legislation. Existing law doesn’t require a victim to corroborate testimony.
Republican Rep. William Marsh is the prime sponsor. He says he filed the bill after learning about the case of Foad Afshar, a New Hampshire psychotherapist who was convicted last year of molesting an underage client during a session. Afshar denies the allegations.
The bill doesn’t specify what counts as corroboration.
Most Read Stories
- This season, Seahawks have crossed the line from brash to just plain unlikable | Matt Calkins
- Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says Richard Sherman played second half of season with 'significant' knee injury
- Michael Bennett explodes at reporter following Seahawks-Falcons game
- Can’t make it to D.C.? Seattle will have own women’s march
- Tight end Luke Willson, one of Seahawks' 14 unrestricted free agents, says he's hoping to be back WATCH
Another bill before the committee would change the word “victim” to “complainant” in the sexual assault statute.
Domestic-violence advocacy groups oppose both bills. Prosecutors, police and victims are expected to testify.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.