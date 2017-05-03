NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee proposal would give cities and counties an ultimatum: buy metal detectors, hire security guards and check bags at many public buildings, parks and buses, or let handgun permit holders bring in their guns.
The bill is drawing support from many Republican lawmakers and the NRA, which said it would hold local governments responsible for keeping citizens safe.
Gun control advocates and some cities think the bill would burden local officials with bad choices. The legislation also expands protections for gun-rights groups to sue on behalf of individuals who feel slighted by local gun restrictions.
The House could vote on the bill Wednesday. The Senate is likely to follow in the upcoming days.
Most Read Stories
- Video: Oregon pilot walked away from dramatic Mukilteo plane crash WATCH
- Fourth man accuses Seattle Mayor Ed Murray of paying him for sex
- Five takeaways from John Schneider's radio appearance: A Kam Chancellor extension? Draft day regrets?
- Brandon Roy, Nathan Hale coach and ex-Husky star, reportedly shot
- Riots mar May Day in Portland and Olympia. In Seattle? Light up the ‘peace joint’ WATCH
Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s office says he’s deferred to the legislature’s will on the bill.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.