LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bill O’Reilly is back and ready to talk.
His personal website says the former Fox News host will air a new episode of his “No Spin News” podcast Monday evening.
Fox News Channel’s parent company fired O’Reilly on Wednesday following an investigation into sexual harassment allegations by women. O’Reilly has called the allegations completely unfounded.
For two decades, O’Reilly and his show “The O’Reilly Factor” had been the linchpin of Fox News’ success as the most visible and most watched host. Many wondered what the future would hold for him.
O’Reilly’s podcast episode will be available on his website to premium members at 7 p.m. EDT Monday.
___
Online: https://www.billoreilly.com .
