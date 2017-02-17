ATLANTA (AP) — It would be illegal to secretly take video or photos under a person’s clothes under a bill passed by the Georgia House.
House members voted Friday to approve the proposal, sending it the state Senate. The Senate already has approved a similar bill.
Lawmakers were spurred to act after a divided state Court of Appeals found that a man didn’t break any Georgia laws when he filmed up a woman’s skirt while she shopped at a grocery store — a practice known as “upskirting.”
Security footage showed Brandon Lee Gary aiming his phone under the woman’s skirt at least four times as she shopped. The court’s majority opinion described Gary’s actions as “reprehensible” but found he didn’t explicitly violate the state’s invasion-of-privacy law.
