NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Bill Clinton has been spending some time with former President George H. W. Bush and wife Barbara in Houston.
In a tweet on Sunday, Clinton said they “caught up about kids, grandkids, old times and new times. And socks.”
Clinton also showed a photograph of him giving pairs of socks to the 92-year-old former president, who is seen sitting in a wheelchair.
In January, Bush was hospitalized for two weeks for treatment for pneumonia.
Bush has a form of Parkinson’s disease and uses a motorized scooter or a wheelchair for mobility. He served as president from 1989 to 1993.
