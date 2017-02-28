NEW YORK (AP) — “Biggest Loser” host Bob Harper says he’s “feeling better” and “taking it easy” two weeks after suffering a heart attack.
Harper made the statement on Facebook on Monday after news of the Feb. 12 attack became public.
Harper told TMZ he collapsed at a New York City gym and a doctor who was there performed CPR on him.
Harper has been with the NBC reality weight loss show for all 17 seasons since its 2004 debut. He served as a trainer on the show until 2016, when he took over as host.
