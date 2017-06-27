LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina couple is looking for some bigger baby clothes after their son was born at a whopping 14.4 pounds.
WLTX-TV reports (http://on.wltx.com/2sXwYoQ ) that Colin Austin Keisler was born by cesarean section at a hospital in Lexington. The baby is healthy, but his mother, Cindy Richmond, says they had to send her mother home for some bigger clothes because Colin couldn’t fit into any of his newborn outfits.
Colin is off to a good start if he’s destined to attain some of his father’s goals for him.
Arthur Keisler wants Colin to be a defensive lineman at Clemson University and play for the Green Bay Packers.
___
Information from: WLTX-TV, http://www.wltx.com