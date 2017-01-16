NEW YORK (AP) — The manager for Spanish director Calixto Bieito says the Metropolitan Opera’s decision to cancel his production of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” is “cruel and disappointing.”

Met General Manager Peter Gelb said Friday he had dropped the staging from the company’s 2016-17 schedule to save about $1 million. The staging, a co-production with the English National Opera, premiered in London in November 2015.

Susanne Herrnleben says Monday in an email to The Associated Press that Bieito declined comment. She said she “found the decision cruel and disappointing because he has done his best to meet the expectations of an American debut. The production was liked by both public and press in London, and Mr. Gelb, the co-producer, was full of praise as well.”

Bieito’s work is known for its liberal nudity and unusual settings. His 1999 production of Bizet’s “Carmen” appeared at the San Francisco Opera last year, but Bieito did not personally direct the revival.