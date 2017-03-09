An Australian man has been charged with committing more than 900 child-sex offenses after he was accused of pretending to be pop star Justin Bieber to solicit explicit online photographs from children.

A 42-year-old Australian man has been charged with committing more than 900 child-sex offenses after he was accused of pretending to be pop star Justin Bieber to solicit explicit online photographs from children, Queensland Police Service said Thursday.

Police said that the victims included dozens of Bieber’s fans in Australia, Britain and the United States. The 23-year-old Canadian pop singer, whose rise to stardom was driven in large part by support from adoring young fans, is on tour in Australia.

The suspect, who has not been identified by name, was already facing charges in Queensland state of possessing material exploiting children, and of using the internet and social media to entrap children younger than 16, police said.

He faces a further 931 criminal charges for offenses including rape, the indecent treatment of children and “making child-exploitation material” that police said stretched back at least a decade.

Police raided the home of the suspect after he initially refused to allow access to his social media accounts. Investigators examined his computer, police said, and found that he was using applications including Facebook and Skype to communicate with his victims and lure them into sending him explicit images.

Detective Inspector Jon Rouse, who works on a Queensland Police Service task force devoted to combating the sexual exploitation of children online, described the offenses as “frankly horrendous.” He said it was imperative that the parents of Bieber fans be vigilant.

“This investigation demonstrates both the vulnerability of children that are utilizing social media and communication applications, and the global reach and skill that child-sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims,” Rouse said in a statement. “The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety.”

The case comes amid intensifying concern across the globe that children are being sexually exploited online. In Denmark, a 70-year-old man recently went on trial accused of ordering the rape or sexual abuse of 346 Filipino children using online methods.