OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s looking forward to hosting Joe Biden as the vice president’s tribute tour moves north.
The outgoing vice president was honored for more than two hours by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday.
Trudeau will host Biden for a gala dinner in Ottawa on Thursday night before a meeting Friday. Biden will also speak to Canada’s 10 premiers about climate change.
Trudeau’s Liberal government is poised to agree with the provinces on a carbon tax. His government is worried what the new Trump administration will mean for North American efforts to combat climate change.
Most Read Stories
- For $750, Seattle’s newest apartment is the size of a parking space
- This video of Marshawn Lynch narrating the 'Planet Earth II' iguana chase wins the internet
- ‘A fairly messy situation’: 2-4 inches of snow could fall Thursday in Seattle area
- Seattle snowfall: What to expect and when in Western Washington
- Former Seahawk Ricardo Lockette stirs anger at Garfield High assembly: ‘Men take the lead’
Trudeau says it’s important to keep talking about the strong relationship between Canada and the U.S.
Obama hosted Trudeau for a state dinner in March. He visited in June.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.