OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s looking forward to hosting Joe Biden as the vice president’s tribute tour moves north.

The outgoing vice president was honored for more than two hours by Republicans and Democrats in the Senate on Wednesday.

Trudeau will host Biden for a gala dinner in Ottawa on Thursday night before a meeting Friday. Biden will also speak to Canada’s 10 premiers about climate change.

Trudeau’s Liberal government is poised to agree with the provinces on a carbon tax. His government is worried what the new Trump administration will mean for North American efforts to combat climate change.

Trudeau says it’s important to keep talking about the strong relationship between Canada and the U.S.

Obama hosted Trudeau for a state dinner in March. He visited in June.