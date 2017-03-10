WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son and his estranged wife now seem to be aiming for an amicable divorce despite court filings in which she accused Hunter Biden of squandering the couple’s money on drugs, alcohol and prostitutes.

The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2lKLKz0 ) that he and Kathleen Buhle Biden, who have three children, agreed in a joint motion filed in D.C. Superior Court this week to drop the contested divorce. They say they recognize the benefit in finalizing their divorce “amicably and privately.”

The couple separated in 2015 because of what Kathleen Biden describes as irreconcilable differences, including drug use and infidelity. She filed for divorce in December. In a court filing two weeks ago, she asked a Washington, D.C. judge to order Hunter Biden to stop spending the couple’s remaining assets.

Hunter Biden denies his conduct resulted in their separation.

The New York Post reported recently that Hunter Biden is dating Hallie Biden, the widow of his late brother, former Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden, who died of brain cancer in May 2015.