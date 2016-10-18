BOSTON (AP) — Vice President Joe Biden is heading to Boston to talk about the White House’s push to find a cure for cancer.
Biden will speak Wednesday afternoon about the so-called “Cancer Moonshot” initiative at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate.
President Barack Obama announced the initiative in his final State of the Union address in January.
He’s created a task force comprised of the heads of at least a dozen federal departments and agencies, including the National Cancer Institute, the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- What national media are saying about Richard Sherman and the Seahawks after beating the Falcons
- Seahawks' Pete Carroll on Atlanta asking NFL to review last play: 'We won't send that play in'
- Woman charged after wild brawl leads captain to turn Bremerton ferry around
- Is Richard Sherman’s blowup a byproduct of Seahawks coach Pete Carroll’s approach? | Matt Calkins WATCH
Biden, whose son died from cancer last year, serves as chair.
The task force aims to double the rate of progress in cancer research and treatment, accomplishing what could be achieved in ten years in five.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.