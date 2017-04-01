NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a bicyclist was killed at a New York City intersection by a hit-and-run driver, and police have made an arrest.
The NYPD says a red Ford Escape struck Gelasio Reyes as he was riding his bike at around 3 a.m. Saturday in Queens before the driver fled the scene.
Police found the 32-year-old man in the road. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police say the 25-year-old driver of the Ford was later taken into custody.
Cristian Guiracocha was arrested on charges including driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a breath test and driving without a license.
It’s not known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
