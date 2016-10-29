NEW YORK (AP) — An 80-year-old Bible-quoting cowboy who’s been crisscrossing the country on horseback wants $50 million from New York City for seizing his two steeds after he rode into town in June.
“Doc” Mishler says city officials seized his two horses illegally after he rode across the Outerbridge Crossing from New Jersey to Staten Island as part of his mission to raise awareness about child hunger.
Mishler was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty. Veterinarians from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say the horses were malnourished, dehydrated and had open saddle sores.
Mishler’s attorney has filed notice of intent to sue the city.
Mishler also must appear in court in January on the criminal charges that he denies.
