Beyonce and Jay Z boxed themselves up to pose as Barbie and Ken this Halloween.

The couple shared an Instagram photo early Tuesday showing them striking doll like poses inside oversized boxes describing them as “Black Barbie” and “Black Ken.” Their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy joined them, wearing a leather Barbie jacket.

The family has been busy dressing up this Halloween. Beyonce posted a montage of pictures of the family dressed in the style of 1990s female rap group, Salt-n-Pepa.