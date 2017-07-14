Share story

By
The Associated Press

Beyonce has finally debuted her twins a month after they were born.

The singer posted a picture of herself holding the babies on Instagram late Thursday night and wrote in the caption, “Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today.” She didn’t mention the babies’ genders.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing garment with a long veil in the photo and standing in front a flowered arch with the sea behind her.

It gained millions of likes in a matter of hours and already is among the most-liked Instagram photos of all time. Beyonce already holds that crown with her Instagram pregnancy announcement in February.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Rumors have swirled about the twins’ birth in recent weeks, but her representatives had declined comment on the matter.

Sir Carter and Rumi join 5-year-old big sister Blue Ivy.

The Associated Press