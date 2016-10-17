ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bob Odenkirk and the rest of the cast of the television series “Better Call Saul” are returning to New Mexico to film the show’s third season.
The New Mexico Film Office made the announcement Monday.
Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the Emmy-nominated series is expected to employ several dozen New Mexico crew members.
“Better Call Saul” follows Jimmy McGill, played by Odenkirk, who later changes his name to Saul Goodman and becomes an attorney for drug lords in “Breaking Bad.”
Most Read Stories
- Richard Sherman meltdown? Seahawks say they’ll push through it and stay on course | Larry Stone WATCH
- Seahawks' Michael Bennett irate about 'scary' cut block from Falcons' Jake Matthews
- Western Washington windstorm weaker than predicted
- Did the refs get it right? Seahawks seal win on controversial fourth-down pass to Falcons' Julio Jones WATCH
- Live storm updates: Strongest winds pass Seattle area, weather service says WATCH
Odenkirk played the lawyer of Bryan Cranston’s character, Walter White, in “Breaking Bad.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.