ATLANTA (AP) — Snoop Dogg hosted the BET Hip-Hop Awards for three straight years.

Now, the ultra-smooth West Coast rapper will be honored with the “I Am Hip Hop” award during BET’s 11th annual award show Saturday. The event will be videotaped at the Cobb Energy Performing Centre near Atlanta. The show will air on BET on Oct. 4.

DJ Khaled will host the awards with performances by T.I., Gucci Mane, Young Thug and Desiigner.

Snoop Dogg broke through under the guidance of hitmaker Dr. Dre, releasing his 1993 debut album “Doggystyle,” which featured the songs “Gin and Juice” and “What’s My Name?”

For the third straight year, rapper Drake dominated the nominees with 14 nominations. There are 18 categories in total. Other nominees include Future, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.