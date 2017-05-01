NEW YORK — Jean Stein, an author who wrote best-selling oral histories, has died in New York City. She was 83.
Authorities say Stein apparently killed herself by jumping from the penthouse floor of a building in upper Manhattan on Sunday. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Stein was a former editor at the Paris Review. In 1970, she and editor George Plimpton produced the oral history “American Journey: The Times of Robert Kennedy.” Plimpton also edited Stein’s “Edie: American Girl,” an oral history of 1960s and Andy Warhol’s muse Edie Sedgwick.
Last year, Random House published her book, “West of Eden: An American Place,” about Los Angeles and the American dream.
Most Read Stories
- Live updates from May Day rallies and marches in Seattle WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry has died at age 78
In a statement, the publisher said they were “greatly saddened to hear the news” of Stein’s death.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.