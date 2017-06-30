RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The military judge overseeing Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s case says prosecutors can try the soldier on a rare charge alleging he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.
The judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, rejected a defense motion on Thursday to dismiss the charge of misbehavior before the enemy, which carries up to a life sentence.
Bergdahl also faces a desertion charge, punishable by up to 5 years, at trial in October.
Defense lawyers said prosecutors used faulty logic to charge Bergdahl with a crime more serious than his underlying actions.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- New Washington state budget would provide $7.3B more to public schools over four years
- Seattle added more people last year than all of King County’s suburbs combined | FYI Guy
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Horizon Air cutting hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage
The judge acknowledged that case law is “scarce” because the misbehavior charge is so rarely used, but he said a soldier who leaves his post alone and without authorization should be aware he could face punishment.