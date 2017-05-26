LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ben Stiller and his wife announced Friday that they are separating after 17 years of marriage.
Stiller and actress Christine Taylor released a joint statement Friday announcing their breakup. They were married in May 2000 and have two children, who they said will remain their priority.
“With tremendous love and respect for each other, and the 18 years we spent together as a couple, we have made the decision to separate. Our priority will continue to be raising our children as devoted parents and the closest of friends,” the actors wrote. “We kindly ask that the media respect our privacy at this time.”
Taylor has appeared in several of Stiller’s films, including “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” ”Tropic Thunder” and “Zoolander” and its sequel.
The statement was first reported Friday by “Entertainment Tonight.”
