COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Carson says he hasn’t read the book by Ohio’s governor, but says the two shared similar frustrations as 2016 Republican presidential candidates.

The Housing and Urban Development secretary is in Gov. John Kasich’s (KAY’-siks) home state this week on a national listening tour.

Carson now works for the pair’s common 2016 rival, President Donald Trump. Kasich remains one of Trump’s highest profile detractors.

In an Associated Press interview on the tour’s first day Wednesday, Carson said he hadn’t read Kasich’s “Two Paths,” released Tuesday. It challenges the election’s tone of fear, hate and disrespect.

But Carson said he and Kasich were equally frustrated with the campaign “because we kind of wanted to talk about issues, and nobody else wanted to talk about issues. They just wanted fights and stuff.”