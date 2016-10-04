WASHINGTON (AP) — Ben Affleck is giving “Batman v. Superman” two thumbs up.

In an interview with Washington’s WTTG-TV , Affleck calls his debut as The Dark Knight the “biggest hit of my career” and says he loves the film.

Affleck was responding to a question about the mostly negative critical response to the movie. He says most critics took issue with its dark tone. Affleck says the tone was parallel with the Frank Miller’s comic miniseries, “The Dark Knight Returns,” on which the movie was partly based.

Affleck says he’s “glad so many people went and so many people liked the movie.”

Affleck next stars in “The Accountant,” which opens next week.