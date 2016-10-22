MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Belle Bowers, the mother of Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, has died. She was 94.

A spokesman for Shaheen says her mother died Thursday at home in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

“I am incredibly grateful for the expressions of sympathy from friends and Granite Staters while my family reflects on my mother’s life,” Shaheen said in a statement Saturday. “At 94, my mother lived a full life surrounded by family and loved ones. We will miss her greatly.”

Shaheen is the middle of three daughters born to Ivan and Belle Bowers. Her father worked his way up to a management position in a shoe company and her mother worked as a secretary in their local church. Shaheen said she was the “thankful daughter of two hardworking and caring parents” in her 1997 inaugural address as the first woman elected governor in New Hampshire.

Belle Bowers was a native of Washington state. Her husband died in 1982.

Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wiggin-Purdy Funeral Home in Dover. A memorial service will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Dover Baptist Church.