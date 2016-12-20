BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities said Tuesday that they have charged a person with weapons offenses after seizing a number of arms and computer materials in a raid in suburban Brussels.

The Brussels prosecutor’s office said in a statement that no terror charges had been laid against the person — identified only as A.B. in keeping with Belgian legal practice — who is known to police for theft and assault.

The search was launched in the Schaerbeek neighborhood on Monday and “aimed at a person suspected of being in possession of arms and explosives and who was thought to have made threats of a terrorist nature.”

An explosives team was called in to deal with a suspect package, but no explosives were found.

Belgian police and the military have been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and on the subway on March 22.