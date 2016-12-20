BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities said Tuesday that they have charged a person with weapons offenses after seizing a number of arms and computer materials in a raid in suburban Brussels.
The Brussels prosecutor’s office said in a statement that no terror charges had been laid against the person — identified only as A.B. in keeping with Belgian legal practice — who is known to police for theft and assault.
The search was launched in the Schaerbeek neighborhood on Monday and “aimed at a person suspected of being in possession of arms and explosives and who was thought to have made threats of a terrorist nature.”
An explosives team was called in to deal with a suspect package, but no explosives were found.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman tells Seattle media member 'I'll ruin your career,' then takes to Twitter to apologize
- Seahawks defensive lineman Damontre Moore arrested for DWI, driving with suspended license
- Boeing 727 cargo plane crashes in Colombia, kills 5 WATCH
- Saying goodbye to Seattle’s Old Spaghetti Factory
- Seahawks’ Richard Sherman thrives on the edge but goes too far this time
Belgian police and the military have been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at the Brussels airport and on the subway on March 22.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.