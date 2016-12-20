BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian authorities say they have detained one person and seized weapons and computer materials in a raid in Brussels.
The Brussels prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that the search “was aimed at a person suspected of being in possession of arms and explosives and who was thought to have made threats of a terrorist nature.”
The raid was launched Monday in the Schaerbeek neighborhood of the Belgian capital. An explosives team was called into to handle a suspect package, but no explosives were found.
The person, identified only as A.B. and who is known to police, is due to face a judge Tuesday.
Most Read Stories
- Four Washington state electors break ranks and don’t vote for Clinton VIEW
- What the national media are saying about 'patently absurd' Richard Sherman, Seahawks' playoff positioning
- More Boeing job cuts ahead in the new year
- Trump cruises to Electoral College victory despite protests
- UW, WSU brace for speech by Milo Yiannopoulos, Breitbart editor banned from Twitter
Belgian police and the military have been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people at Brussels airport and on the city’s subway in March.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.