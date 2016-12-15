China’s Defense Ministry did not specify what kinds of weapons the new satellite images showed but said any military hardware on the islands was reasonable.

BEIJING — China signaled Thursday that it had installed weapons on disputed South China Sea islands and would use them like a “slingshot” to repel threats, compounding tensions with the incoming Trump administration.

The Chinese message, in a Defense Ministry statement, suggested China was further watering down a pledge made by its president, Xi Jinping, to not militarize the islands.

The comments left little doubt that such installations were part of China’s plan to deepen its territorial claim over the islands, which has raised tensions with its neighbors and the United States over freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, one of the world’s busiest commercial waterways.

They also were likely to further complicate China’s testy relations with President-elect Donald Trump. China’s rapid creation of artificial islands in the South China Sea, expanding former reefs and outcrops into guarded permanent outposts, already has become a major source of tension with the U.S. government.

The United States has said it will defend freedom of navigation in the South China Sea. The Chinese have accused the United States in recent weeks of “provocative” moves by sending warships near some of these islands, known as the Spratlys.

The Chinese have been creating harbors, runways and reinforced hangars big enough for military aircraft on the islands. But new satellite images made public this week appeared to reveal weapons placements for the first time.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington released the images through its Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative and said they showed “large anti-aircraft guns and probable close-in weapons systems,” which can theoretically thwart cruise-missile attacks.

China’s Defense Ministry statement, posted on its website in response to the images, did not specify what kinds of weapons they showed but said any military hardware on the islands was reasonable. It repeated China’s contention that its construction on the islands is mainly for civilian purposes.

“As for necessary military facilities, they are primarily for defense and self-protection, and this is proper and legitimate,” the Defense Ministry said. “For instance, if someone was at the door of your home, cocky and swaggering, how could it be that you wouldn’t prepare a slingshot?”

There was no immediate comment from Trump or his transition team.

Trump recently angered Chinese officials by holding a phone conversation with Tsai Ing-wen, the president of Taiwan, an island that China deems a breakaway province. It had been nearly four decades since a U.S. president or president-elect had such direct contact with a Taiwanese leader.

In an interview broadcast Sunday, Trump also criticized China over its trade imbalance with the United States, its military activities in the South China Sea and its ties to North Korea. China was “building a massive fortress in the middle of the South China Sea, which they shouldn’t be doing,” he said on Fox News.

During his campaign, Trump dwelled on accusations that China had systematically sapped U.S. industrial might, and he has indicated that trade issues will be a priority in dealings with Beijing. But the latest disclosures suggest how remote islands in the South China Sea could become a source of serious tensions, even military strife.

The Spratlys, which China calls the Nansha Islands, are the subject of an especially volatile mix of competing claims. Parts of the archipelago are also claimed by the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and Taiwan. And the possibility of undersea oil and gas deposits has exacerbated the rivalries.

China, with the world’s second-biggest economy and a swelling military budget, has established an intimidating dominance across much of the South China Sea. The latest satellite images appeared to confirm its deepening military grip on the Spratlys.

The steps “show that Beijing is serious about defense of its artificial islands in case of an armed contingency in the South China Sea,” the Asia Maritime Defense Initiative said in its report about the images.

“Among other things, they would be the last line of defense against cruise missiles launched by the United States or others against” air bases that may soon go into operation on the islands, it said.

The images showed that the facilities were in place before Trump’s comments.

The Obama administration sought to play down both the images and the Chinese Defense Ministry’s response. “We watch Chinese naval developments very carefully, and we urge all parties in the South China Sea to avoid actions that raise tensions,” said Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman.

The images elicited a far more contentious response from hawkish Republicans, who do not necessarily share Trump’s views on China trade policy but see China’s actions in the South China Sea as an aggressive challenge to the United States.

Sen. John McCain, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said the images confirmed “what has long been evident: China is militarizing the South China Sea, its leaders continue to lie about that fact, and Beijing is paying little to no price for its behavior.”

The Chinese government has said it respects freedom of civilian passage in the South China Sea but also called U.S. naval “freedom of navigation operations” dangerous meddling. The Chinese navy has not tried to block the operations.

Previous satellite pictures of the islands, released by the Asia Maritime Defense Initiative in August, show that China was building military facilities there. Those images appeared to show reinforced aircraft hangars at the Fiery Cross, Subi and Mischief Reefs, all part of the disputed parts of the archipelago.

A spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thursday that his government had been entitled to take such steps and said they did not count as “militarization.”