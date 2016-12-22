BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Police say 13 snazzy new bicycles meant for needy children in Southeast Texas were stolen but recovered just in time to hand out as Christmas presents.
Beaumont police say nobody has been arrested for the theft reported Thursday morning by officials with a volunteer group called Some Other Place. Police say a storage unit where the bicycles were being kept was burglarized.
Officer Haley Morrow says the bicycles were supposed to be presented later Thursday as part of the Some Other Place Christmas Giving Program. She says officers compiled the theft report, then received a tip amid the investigation.
The bicycles were found several blocks away in an abandoned house.
Morrow says the bikes were returned to Some Other Place officials in time for presentation to the youngsters.
___
Online:
http://www.someotherplacebeaumont.com
