Share story

By
The Associated Press

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — A bear broke into a sport utility vehicle in southwestern Colorado, trashed its interior and caused it to roll out of a driveway and smash into a mailbox.

Neighbors heard the crash early Friday and called law enforcement officers in the small city of Durango.

Ron Cornelius joked that he doesn’t usually get up at 5 a.m. “unless there is a bear driving a car down the street.”

The Durango Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2wuXpTu ) Cornelius took photographs of the car with its steering wheel pulled off and the radio pulled out of the dash.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The bear’s actions may have released the parking brake or put the transmission into neutral, causing the SUV to roll out of a driveway. The SUV’s back window was broken.

The bear was gone when authorities arrived.

___

Information from: Durango Herald, http://www.durangoherald.com

The Associated Press