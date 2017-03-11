BERLIN (AP) — A bear has been killed after it escaped from its enclosure at a zoo in the northern German town of Osnabrueck.
The German news agency dpa reported the bear was shot by zoo personnel and all visitors were temporarily evacuated on Saturday.
The head of the zoo, Andreas Busemann, said that, “We reacted immediately with our team, and in order to protect the visitors, we had to shoot him.”
Busemann said the bear, called Taps, was one of the zoo’s attractions, a so-called cappuccino bear — with a polar bear and a brown bear as parents.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing’s talking with airlines about a ‘797,’ and they like what they hear
- Vandalized Capitol Hill synagogue calls for pushback against toxic expression
- Offensive lineman T.J. Lang visiting Seahawks Friday -- will Seattle let him leave without a contract?
- Signings of Luke Joeckel and T.J. Lang would help Seahawks accomplish goal of getting experienced on offensive line
- Teen killed by falling tree in Edmonds
He said it wasn’t clear how the animal had managed to escape from the compound, but that police were investigating.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.