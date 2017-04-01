PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A black bear cub picked up by an Oregon hiker who said the cub was not moving and barely breathing has been moved to a wildlife center in Washington.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/jLRIw7 ) the 3-month-old bear dubbed “Elkhorn” was sent to PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood, Washington on Friday.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the cub will be able to develop in the center without being habituated to humans.

Wildlife officials say it’s illegal to take wildlife out of their habitat, but Oregon State Police have said Hancock won’t be cited. An Oregon veterinarian says she and others treated the cub for mild pneumonia.

Corey Hancock of Salem, Oregon found the bear alone Monday and took the animal to local wildlife rehab facility.

