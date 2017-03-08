MARGATE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey shore town that lost a battle with the state over the construction of beach dunes will now have dunes built on its beaches during the busy summer months.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2n6pfBC ) the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will start forming dunes on Margate’s beaches in June and continue through August.
Dune opponents believe the state is getting back at Margate for their opposition. But Army Corps officials say they regularly perform dune work during the height of summer.
Approximately four blocks of beach will be closed off at a time during construction. A 24-hour work schedule is expected.
Mayor Mike Becker says lingering concerns over beach access, draining and accumulating trash have yet to be fully addressed by the Army Corps.
___
Information from: The Philadelphia Inquirer, http://www.inquirer.com
