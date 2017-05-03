WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor University is the focus of a second federal investigation, this one focusing on how the university compiles and reports crimes that occur on campus.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that a Baylor vice president, Brian Nicholson, sent an email notifying staff that the probe also will include other areas, such as drug and alcohol abuse prevention efforts.

The investigation by the U.S. Department of Education follows another one the agency launched in October looking into Baylor’s compliance with federal Title IX anti-gender discrimination regulations.

Baylor has faced lawsuits and a rash of accusations that campus leaders for years mishandled sexual-assault complaints.

An Associated Press review last year found that for years the number of sexual assaults Baylor reported was well below the numbers reported by similarly sized schools.