MADRID (AP) — A row over a public’s school’s toilet paper supply has broken out in a Spanish town, prompting local officials to step in.

The government-run Rafael Garcia Valino primary school in Yepes, a town 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Madrid, recently sent out a list of supplies students need for class this year. Among the pens, notebooks and erasers was an unexpected item: six rolls of toilet paper.

One parent, Carmen Contreras, complained on her Facebook page that the requirement was “totally surreal.” She said the school told her it didn’t have enough money for toilet paper.

The ABC newspaper says Yepes town hall has offered to resolve the shortage by supplying rolls for the whole school.

No one was available at the school or town hall Monday for comment.