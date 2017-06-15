LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Bat-Signal will shine over Los Angeles in tribute to the late Adam West, the actor best-known for playing Batman in the campy 1960 television series.
Mayor Eric Garcetti says the Bat-Signal will be lit at L.A.’s City Hall at 9 p.m. Thursday.
In Batman comics, movies and TV shows, the Bat-Signal is a spotlight with the shadow of Batman’s winged emblem that is shown on the night sky to call for Batman’s help.
West died Friday at age 88.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor got it right on Trump. So why is he being ignored? | Danny Westneat
- Mayor Ed Murray not ruling out write-in campaign, as accuser in sex-abuse lawsuit vows to revive case
- Rifle-wielding attacker wounds GOP leader, killed by police VIEW
- The fourth-best burger in America — it’s in South Park?
- Former Seahawks punter Rick Tuten dead at 52
Garcetti announced the event on Twitter and added the hashtag, #BrightKnight.
Batman is often referred to as the Dark Knight, but West’s children said in a statement that he aspired to positivity and always saw himself as “The Bright Knight.”