PARIS (AP) — The armed Basque separatist group ETA has formally given the French authorities a list of location of its weapons, ammunition and explosives.
The International Verification Commission, in charge of verifying the process, said in a statement Saturday that “this information was immediately conveyed to the relevant French authorities, who will now secure and collect ETA’s arsenal”.
The commission says it “believes that this step constitutes the disarmament of ETA”.
Inactive for more than five years, ETA had said it would hand over its arms, a historic step following a 43-year violent campaign that claimed 829 lives, mostly in Spain.
Disarmament is the second-to-last step demanded by France and Spain, which want ETA to formally disband. The organization hasn’t said whether it would do that.
