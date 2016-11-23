DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — When a group of Nova Southeastern University baseball players realized a teammate from Venezuela wouldn’t be going home for a three-week holiday break like the rest of the team, they decided to pitch in.

Last week, the South Florida baseball team presented 22-year-old Ronny Orta with a plane ticket that will allow him to return to his hometown of Petare, Venezuela, to spend the holidays with his family.

Orta joined the Nova team earlier this year. As his new roommates Gilberto Torres and Josh Glick learned more about him, they realized they wanted to do something to help. So the team pooled together enough money to buy the airline tickets.

Orta, who thought he might have to give up baseball before arriving at Nova, says he’ll never forget their generosity.